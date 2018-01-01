Nicole Kidman dreamed of life as a nun

Nicole Kidman grew up wanting to be a nun.

The Oscar winner, who spent 10 years married to Scientologist Tom Cruise, admits she was very drawn to convent life before she became an actress.

"I'm spiritual in that I absolutely believe in God," she tells Allure magazine. "I loved the idea of being a nun. Obviously, I did not choose to go that path, but I was very drawn to it."

She and her husband Keith Urban are also drawn to the water, and Nicole reveals they find the sea very therapeutic - something her beach house neighbour and pal Reese Witherspoon can't always understand.

"We’re Australian, both of us, so water is very therapeutic," she adds. "We have a beach house, and we will get up in the morning before we have breakfast, and we'll go in the ocean. Reese is our next door neighbour. Reese will be going, 'What are you doing in the water, you lovebirds?' She’ll tease us because she rarely goes in the ocean: 'You crazy Australian kids'."

But don't let the beach house and the superstar friends fool you - Nicole is as down to earth as they come, insisting she's not a celebrity.

"I don’t see myself as a celebrity... I’m not a movie star," she says. "I feel like I’m an actor. Beyonce is a celebrity. And that’s a much bigger thing."

She's also a passionate mum-of-four - she has two adopted kids from her marriage to Cruise and young daughters she shares with Urban.

"I think everything is motivated by wanting to take care of your children and carve a path for them and leave them with a sense of morality, dignity and accountability," she tells the publication. "I grew up with a very opinionated strong mother who was very educated and who wanted her girls to have opportunities."