Lady Gaga hopes to share A Star is Born mementos with future children

Lady Gaga feels so connected to her A Star is Born character, she is hoping to share props from the film with her children some day.

The singer became so immersed in the role of budding singer Ally that she still hasn't been able to shake the character completely.

“I still feel Ally inside of me,” she tells Variety. “I wonder how long she’ll stay. Or if she’ll be in there forever.”

The Poker Face hitmaker even wore a shirt given to Ally by her love interest Jackson Maine, played by first-time director Bradley Cooper, for the magazine's photoshoot, revealing the item and Ally's songbook are just some of the keepsakes she took home after filming wrapped, and the 32 year old is looking forward to showing her son or daughter what the mementos meant to mum one day.

"They are things I will want to show my little girl or little boy and say, 'Here they are. You can touch them'," she shares. "I want them to have a close, tangible, poetic experience with the film the way I have."

A Star is Born, which also serves as Cooper's directorial debut, has become a global box office smash since it was released in October (18). For Gaga, the drama's success feels similar to the response to her 2009 debut album, The Fame Monster.

“This feels, for me, very much like that, but in a different way, because I have all the wisdom-slash-pain and betrayal of the last 10 years,” she tells the publication.

The Grammy winner is such a fan of the movie she has seen it 10 times, recently sneaking into a movie theatre to watch with a group of unsuspecting filmgoers, and Gaga admits the film's heartbreaking second act is something she still has difficulty watching.

“I feel so entrenched in the character that the second half of the film is so emotional and tragic," she adds. “I have to take myself out of it.”