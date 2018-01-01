Margot Robbie: 'My Mary Queen of Scots costume intimidated co-stars'

Margot Robbie felt "isolated" while filming period drama Mary Queen of Scots because her co-stars were so intimidated by her whole royal look.

The Suicide Squad star plays Queen Elizabeth I in the film and explains that her castmates had no desire to interact with her while she was in costume because she was so heavily made up and wore intricate wigs.

"I'd say, 'Hey, how's your weekend?', but they wouldn't even get close to me," she tells Harper's Bazaar. "It was very alienating. And I felt very lonely. It was an interesting social experiment."

Margot's hair and makeup routine for the film took three-and-a-half hours, but she never had any regrets about taking on a role many thought was an odd choice for the beautiful Australian.

"Normally there's someone who steps in (on a movie set) and says, 'No, keep all the girls looking pretty!'" she says. "But Josie Rourke, the director, was keen to explore how Queen Elizabeth's looks affected her relationships."

Robbie is thrilled with the finished film, revealing it's the type of project she has been trying to develop with her LuckyChap Entertainment production company, which she founded in 2014.

"When I was trying to make my name as an actress, creative roles for women were limited," she adds. "I didn't want to pick up another script where I was the wife or the girlfriend - just a catalyst for the male story line. It was uninspiring.

"When we set out to create our company, it was sort of a new idea, but then in response to the #MeToo conversation (against sexual misconduct and assault) it was all that anyone was talking about. People were like, 'Why don't we make movies for women?'"