Chrissy Metz finds love with composer Hal Rosenfeld

Chrissy Metz has reportedly found love with composer Hal Rosenfeld.



The This Is Us actress is said to have been dating 25-year-old composer Hal for "a few months", and things appear to be going from strength to strength for the new couple.



"He is such a sweet guy and everyone around Chrissy really likes him,” a source told Us Weekly magazine. “He adores her and she is really into him as well.”



The pair were spotted holding hands during a night out at the W Hollywood on Sunday night (11Nov18).



Chrissy, 38, first sparked rumours of a new romance back in October when she was seen in a snap with Hal. She then confirmed she was taken during a video interview on 30 October, saying in the footage obtained by Us Weekly: "No, you’re not (going to see me on Bumble or Tinder soon) because I don’t need to be on those. Maybe I’ve already found (what I’m looking for)."



When asked how the new relationship is going, Chrissy replied that it's "really great".



The relationship with Hal is Chrissy's first since splitting from cameraman Josh Stancil in March.



Speaking previously about her personal life, plus-size actress Chrissy told People she's never lacked confidence when it comes to the opposite sex.



“No matter what size I’ve been, I’ve never had issues dating,” she smiled. "I’ve found really wonderful men, and I do believe that like attracts like. It’s one of those things where if you’re secure and you’re happy mostly, you find really wonderful people who come into your life."

