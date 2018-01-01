Playboy Germany bosses backtrack on controversial Ennio Morricone interview

Executives at Playboy Germany have admitted there were errors in an article in which Ennio Morricone was quoted as criticising Quentin Tarantino.

The legendary Italian composer, who won the Oscar for Best Original Music Score for his work on the American filmmaker's 2015 movie The Hateful Eight, was reported in the December issue of the magazine as labelling his colleague a "cretin" and "absolutely chaotic".

On Sunday (11Nov18), Morricone, 90, denied making the disparaging comments about Tarantino or giving an interview with the publication, but bosses at Hubert Burda Media, the publishing group that owns Playboy in Germany, hit back at his allegations and insisted they stood by the interview.

However, on Tuesday, magazine executives confessed that some of the quotes were "reproduced incorrectly" and expressed their regrets over the situation.

"Up to now, we have considered the freelancer who conducted the Ennio Morricone interview on our behalf to be a renowned print and radio journalist," said Playboy Germany editor-in-chief Florian Boitin in a statement. "In the past, we have had no reason to doubt his journalistic integrity and skills. Based on the information now at our disposal, we must unfortunately assume that the words spoken in the interview have, in part, been reproduced incorrectly.

"We would like to express our regret should Mr. Morricone have been portrayed in a false light. We are working to clarify this matter and are exploring legal measures."

It was not shared whether or not an audio recording of the alleged interview exists.

Morricone, who has also had his music included in Tarantino's flicks Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained, among others, threatened a lawsuit but has yet to comment on the new developments.