Jeffrey Dean Morgan accuses Armie Hammer of courting attention with Stan Lee tribute criticism

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has accused Armie Hammer of courting attention by criticising those who posted selfies as tributes to comic book legend Stan Lee.

The Call Me By Your Name actor hit headlines when he slammed stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, and Chris Pratt for sharing snaps of themselves with Lee to mourn his passing on Monday (12Nov18).

"So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee...," he wrote sarcastically. "No better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself."

Fans were quick to blast Armie over his remark, with The Walking Dead star Jeffrey pulling no punches with his response.

"Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself. You sound like a real a**hat (sic)," he tweeted.

Jeffrey later deleted his tweet.

Armie didn't take too kindly to the responses from his fans - when one suggested the selfies were just stars trying to remember how they felt when they met Lee, he replied: "If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him."

And when another asked what else people are meant to do when someone dies, he hit back: "If your answer is 'post a selfie' then I think we need a cultural revamp across the board."

However, it seems Jeffrey's remark may have got through to him, as Armie deleted his original tweet shortly after receiving the message.