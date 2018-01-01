Natalie Portman: 'Mass shootings are the Vietnam for this generation'

Natalie Portman has likened the mass shootings in America to the Vietnam War draft.

In her new movie Vox Lux, the Black Swan actress plays a popstar who survived a high school shooting when she was younger. And when she was sat down for an interview with USA Today days after the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in California, which left 12 dead, the outspoken activist blasted the government for not taking steps to put an end to gun violence.

"I think all of us as citizens are at the sort of tipping point of saying it’s enough, it’s too much," she said. "And it’s not possible that our government can ignore more than 12,000 people killed this year alone by other citizens.

"This is the Vietnam for this generation. More kids are dying in high school than in our army. That’s crazy. It’s the draft of this generation. They are being drafted to a civil war by attending school and the government’s not doing anything about it."

The Vietnam War ran from 1955 to 1975, during which more than 58,000 members of the U.S. armed forces were killed.

Natalie, however, has some hope following the election of gun control and racial justice activist Lucy McBath, who lost her son to gun violence in 2012 and won a congressional seat in Georgia in the U.S. mid-term elections earlier this month (Nov18).

"It’s that kind of citizen and that kind of leader that we need. How are people going to look her in the eye and say there doesn’t need to be a change?" the 37-year-old asked.

She also has faith in the "incredible" survivors of the high school shooting Parkland, Florida in February, who helped organise the March for Our Lives demonstration, saying, "I just send all my love to everyone whose lives have been touched by these shootings these past few weeks and across all time. And I think it is important for us to talk about it, because it’s crazy, it’s preventable."