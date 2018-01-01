Viola Davis binged on junk food two days into 28-day cleanse

Viola Davis binged on junk food just two days into a month-long cleanse that she undertook while shooting her latest film Widows.

The Oscar-winning actress is currently promoting Steve McQueen's Widows, which is set in Chicago and follows four women with nothing in common accept a debt left behind by their dead husbands' criminal activities.

Viola made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (13Nov18) and shared that a make-up artist on the shoot had encouraged the entire cast and crew to participate in a cleanse, but confessed that she lasted less than 48 hours.

"We had to meditate every day and other stuff, and we couldn't eat. Well, we could eat, but we couldn't chew and we couldn't suck," she said. "So, we had to sip all of our food because chewing and sucking was an act of aggression. And it was about completing everything, living in forgiveness and I was like, 'Isn't this awesome. I want that, I want to release my anger.'"

The health cleanse was meant to last for a whole 28 days. However, Viola felt herself crumbling within hours of starting.

"I lasted for two days. I was in the damn Jacuzzi one day and my niece called and she p**sed me off so damn bad. I was like, 'Why the hell are you doing that?' I went upstairs, ate a hamburger, went to the drive-through at McDonald's... had a big thing of vodka with soda water and lemon," the 53-year-old laughed.

On set the next day, Viola told her make-up artist that she didn't "have time" for cleanses. Though her husband Julius Tennon was not surprised by her failure to keep up with the unusual diet.

"(He said), 'Why the hell would you want to do something like that? I've never seen you miss a meal,'" she recalled.

Elsewhere in the chat, Viola had nothing but praise for her Widows director.

"Best experience of my life by the way, Steve McQueen has gotta be one the greatest directors out there in every single way. He's the best director, especially for a woman," she smiled.