Zoe Kravitz: 'Lily Allen didn't kiss me, she attacked me'

Zoe Kravitz has hit back at Lily Allen's claim that they kissed, insisting the British singer "attacked" her.

The Not Fair singer made the allegation in her bombshell autobiography My Thoughts Exactly, writing that she and Zoe got up close and personal at a party in 2014, after her band Lolawolf supported her on tour.

"For my New York shows, Zoe Kravitz and her band Lolawolf supported me, so I got to know Zoe a bit. We became friends..." Lily wrote. "Zoe and I went out partying and ended up kissing. I heard that later that same night she'd got down with (rapper) A$AP Rocky. Go girl, I thought."

However, as she appeared on U.S. chat show Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night (13Nov18), Zoe told a very different version of the story.

When a caller asked Zoe if Lily had warned her she was going to write about the encounter in her book, the stony-faced actress replied: "Who's Lily Allen?"

As her Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald co-star Eddie Redmayne, her fellow guest on the show, commented that Lily is "the voice of a generation" and he "loves" her, Zoe replied: "No you don't".

She then elaborated: "If by kissing, she means, like, attacking? Then yes. She kissed me... She attacked me."

When host Andy Cohen asked if that's the way Lily portrayed it in the book, Zoe said, "No... (it was portrayed like) I wanted it".

The 29-year-old got one final blow in when Andy questioned whether she'd read the tome, to which Zoe replied: "I don’t think anybody read the book."