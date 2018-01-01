Amber Heard worked out five hours a day for Aquaman

Amber Heard worked out for five hours a day as filming for new blockbuster Aquaman loomed.

The 32 year old was in the best shape of her life when she started shooting the DC Comics movie with Jason Momoa thanks to all the strength and conditioning hours she put in before the shoot started.

"I did six months of rigorous training. It was a lot of weight and strength training, as well as special martial arts training," she tells the new issue of Shape magazine. "By the end, I was working out for five hours a day."

Amber never complained because she has always taken her fitness seriously: "When I’m not preparing for a movie, I have more freedom, and I incorporate my workout into my life, so that I enjoy it and it doesn’t feel like an obligation.

"I like running because it’s a way for me to alleviate stress, clear my mind, and refocus. Plus, I can do it anywhere. I travel so much that it’s invaluable to me to have something that keeps me healthy and feeling good no matter where I am."

Amber is now over her messy split from ex-husband Johnny Depp, who she accused of abusing her throughout their short marriage, and she has never felt luckier about the life she leads on and off camera.

"I’ve had an amazing life, and I’ve had the good fortune to have some amazing people come into my life," she tells the publication. "Even the ones who were less easy or less traditional were important in making me the woman I am today. I’m very lucky for the relationships I’ve had. They have given me the muscle and heart to do what I do."

And, if she's ever feeling down, she has an easy pick-me-up: "The one product I can’t live without is red lipstick," she explains. "Nothing is more transformative."