Jonny Lee Miller & Common to star in movie adaptation of Ursula K Le. Guin's Nine Lives

Jonny Lee Miller and Common are teaming up to star in the movie adaptation of Ursula K. Le Guin’s Nine Lives.

The sci-fi tale, set on a moon-base for off-world drilling, centres on two bored colleagues surrounded by robots.

Actress Siri Rodnes, who has adapted Le Guin's novelette for the big screen with Tom Basden, will make her feature directing debut with Nine Lives, which is expected to start shooting next summer (19), according to Deadline.

Le Guin, who passed away earlier this year, was one of the world’s leading science-fiction and fantasy writers. She was awarded the National Book Award Medal for Distinguished Contributions to American letters in 2014. She was also one of the few living authors to be inducted into the Library of America.

She was best known for her Earthsea series and The Left Hand Of Darkness. Her work was adapted by Studio Ghibli for 2006's Tales From The Earthsea.

Trainspotting star Miller will take on the Le Guin adaptation after completing work on his new Broadway production of Ink, in which he will portray notorious tabloid boss Larry Lamb.

Two-time Olivier Award winner Bertie Carvel will play a young Rupert Murdoch in James Graham's play, which revolves around the rebirth of The Sun newspaper in the late 1960s. Carvel won one of his Olivier Awards for his performance as Murdoch on the London stage.

Directed by Rupert Goold, Ink begins previews at the Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in early April (19).