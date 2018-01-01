Idris Elba's daughter named 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador

Idris Elba's daughter Isan has been appointed the 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador.

The 16-year-old, the daughter of the British actor and his make-up artist ex-wife Kim Elba, was revealed as the 2019 ambassador, formerly known as Miss Golden Globe before a name change last year, at the The Henry restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday (14Nov18).

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the moment she found out about the honour, Isan said, "My heart stopped. I was like, jumping and screaming and all over the house, like, 'Are you sure? Are you sure they picked me?' I was not even completely sure.

"He told me tonight just to be cool and that this is a great honour, and that this is something I should be proud of, and I should hold myself as I'm proud of it, so he's really, really happy for me, because I've never done anything like this before."

The honorary role, which is typically given to children of a celebrity, involves the ambassador giving out Golden Globe trophies at the ceremony, and helping raise awareness for a selected charitable cause.

The teenager told Variety that she would be using her role to bring attention to the mental health issues within the African-American community.

"Mental health, specifically among African Americans and my peers in particular, is something I really want to be more vocal about," she explained. "There's this perceived stigma and I've seen friends struggle. We need to empower young people to not be afraid to ask for help."

Isan admitted she has aspirations to be an actress but is now considering getting behind the camera after watching her dad work on his directorial debut Yardie.

She will help give out the 2019 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on 6 January. The nominations will be announced on 6 December.