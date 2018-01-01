NEWS Felicity Jones to receive BIFA Variety Award Newsdesk Share with :







Felicity Jones will be honoured with the Variety Award at the 2018 British Independent Film Awards.



The English actress is gearing up for the release of biographical drama On the Basis of Sex, where she plays U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and before it hits screens in late December (18), Felicity will receive the Variety Award at a ceremony in London on 2 December.



"It's an incredible honour to receive this Award and, in doing so, to join such an illustrious and inspiring group of filmmakers and actors," the 35-year-old said in a statement. "To support the British film industry on the global stage is a huge privilege and something I feel very proud and lucky to be a part of."



Since her star-making role in 2014's The Theory of Everything, for which she was nominated for an Oscar, Felicity has landed parts in blockbusters like Inferno and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.



Praising the 2018 recipient of the Variety Award, Steven Gaydos, Variety's vice president and executive editor, stated: "When actress Felicity Jones first appeared on your radar, you probably knew she was destined for greatness but you probably didn't know she would impact so forcefully on all sizes of screens in all kinds of projects.



"She has infused the Star Wars juggernaut with feminine soul as well as womanly grit and she brought gravity and tenderness to the Oscar-winning Theory of Everything. Now she plays a brave woman whose life and achievements loom larger every day."



Previous winners include Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate Winslet and Gary Oldman.

