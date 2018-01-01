Brigitte Nielsen: 'Life has been incredible since I had my daughter'

Brigitte Nielsen is still shocked she was able to become a mum in her 50s, insisting her life has been "incredible" since welcoming a baby girl earlier this year (18).

The Red Sonja star became a mother for the fifth time in June (18), when she gave birth to a baby girl named Frida at the age of 54, and she insists she couldn't be happier with where her life is at the moment.

"I had a miracle little daughter and I am playing the same character (in Creed 2), Ludmilla, that I did in Rocky IV 35 years ago," she tells U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight. "So, life is incredible, you only get one life, so everybody enjoy because life is amazing!"

Brigitte previously revealed she and her husband, 39-year-old Italian model Mattia Dessi, tried for 14 years to become parents and she is grateful they were persistent about the process even when she didn't know if they would be successful.

"Let me tell you, I have been wanting this little girl for 10 years," she says. "She is literally a miracle and I want to say to all the women out there, don't you ever give up. Actually, to men and women, of course, 'cause life is amazing. Someone has to win the lottery; I felt like I did with my little daughter, so thank you very much."

Nielsen, who was married to actor Sylvester Stallone in the mid-1980s, wed 39-year-old Dessi in July, 2006. Frida is their first child together. She has four sons from her previous relationships and marriages.