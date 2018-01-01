Lucy Hale joins Fantasy Island cast

Actress Lucy Hale has joined the cast of the new Fantasy Island film.

The Pretty Little Liars star has signed on for the project, which will be based on late TV mogul Aaron Spelling's series about an island where the dreams of visitors come true. Hale will star alongside CHiPs star Michael Pena, who has been cast as Mr. Roarke, the role originated on television by the late Ricardo Montalban.

Hale will reunite with Truth or Dare filmmaker Jeff Wadlow, who is directing the film. He is also co-writing the movie with his Truth or Dare co-writers Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs, and will serve as an executive producer.

The show, which was pitched and produced by Spelling and created by Gene Levitt, was a huge hit when it ran on television for seven seasons from 1977 to 1984. The original series was beloved mostly for its cheesy elements, including the infamous "Ze plane! Ze plane!" lines uttered ny star Herve Villechaize at the beginning of every episode.

A film centering on Fantasy Island star Villechaize's final days was recently released on HBO, with Peter Dinklage portraying the actor who starred as Tattoo in the series. Jamie Dornan stars alongside Dinklage in My Dinner with Herve and plays the real-life journalist who conducted Villechaize's final interview before he committed suicide at the age of 50 in 1993.

Villechaize achieved worldwide recognition for various roles, including his portrayal of evil henchman Nick Nack in the 1974 James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun.

The Game of Thrones star also produced the movie, which was released last month (Oct18).