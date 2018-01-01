Rami Malek still researching Freddie Mercury amid success of Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek is still obsessed with Freddie Mercury after playing the tragic rock icon in hit new Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The actor spent months researching the music icon before stepping on set to replace Sacha Baron Cohen as Freddie and now he admits he is re-reading biographies to make sure he didn't miss anything.

"You see him (Mercury) onstage and then almost instinctually (sic) I'd want to discover more," Malek tells Who, revealing he poured through everything available to him in researching the role, including letters Freddie wrote as a boy. "There's just an eloquence and elegance to him that you see when he's onstage, and then you can (see) where all that was birthed from.

"Not many artists are wearing an entire head-to-toe leather outfit, sipping a champagne flute and telling their audience to strip naked if they please. And he still comes off with this essence of royalty.

"I re-read one of the biographies the other day just to see, 'Did I miss anything?'"

And perfectionist Malek admits he'll never truly be happy with Bohemian Rhapsody, because he feels filmmakers could have delved more into Freddie's relationships with men: "I just kept pushing for more of that aspect of his life. I don't know if we ever felt fulfilled by it."

The Oscar buzz is building around the film and Malek's performance as the singer, who lost his fight with AIDS in 1991, and the movie is on course to become the most successful music biopic of all time, with global box office receipts approaching $300 million (£235 million).