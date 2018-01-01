Armie Hammer apologises for mocking Stan Lee selfie tributes

Armie Hammer has apologised for attacking his peers who chose to mark comic book king Stan Lee's passing by posting selfies on social media.

The movie star took aim at his fellow celebrities for uploading photos of themselves with Lee in the hours after his death was announced on Monday (12Nov18).

"So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee," he wrote in a tweet which has since been deleted. "No better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.

"If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him."

Comic book fans fired back at Hammer, but it appears it took a tweet from Jeffrey Dean Morgan to set the Call Me By Your Name star straight.

The Watchmen star wrote: "Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself."

Morgan also deleted the tweet.

"While attempting to provide some unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie trend, I (in true a**hat form - thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon," Hammer tweeted on Thursday. "I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart and will be working on my Twitter impulse control."

Hugh Jackman and Chris Pratt were among the stars who posted photos with Lee on social media after hearing the sad news that the comic book legend had died at the age of 95.