Jeff Goldblum's therapist convinced him to become a dad

Jeff Goldblum decided to become a dad in his 60s after an intense session with his therapist uncovered his yearning for fatherhood.

The Jurassic Park actor, 66, and his wife, retired Olympic gymnast Emilie Livingston, had their first child, a son named Charlie Ocean, in July 2015. The couple have since had another boy, River Joe, who came into the world in January last year (17).

Speaking to U.K. chat show host Jonathan Ross, the Hollywood star said he and Emilie, 35, had discussed becoming parents - but it was the therapy session that convinced him to take the plunge.

"I had flirted with the idea (of parenthood) before and was glad that I hadn't and had confirmed to myself that I wasn't going to but because she (Emilie) said it, and because of what was going on between her and I thought, this is a serious and interesting proposition," he explained. "And it wasn't until a year later when we went to my therapist and excavated and brought to the surface all of my considerations that I became clear and wildly enthusiastic about it."

The star thinks he chose right in waiting to have kids, as he believes age has made him less selfish and a better family man.

"I am glad I didn't have kids until now really," he mused. "I don't know that I was equipped and I was busy and probably more self involved than I'm possibly capable of now, we'll see. I do enjoy my kids now."

Jeff has also been enjoying a career renaissance, bagging a key role as the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok and even branching out into jazz music - and he believes that his best years are ahead of him.

"I think I'm a late bloomer really, I'm a humble student still trying to get better," the star promised. "I look back on some things and think, 'I could have done better.' I feel I am on the brink of my better and maybe best pretending and work."