Eva Longoria making movie directorial debut

Eva Longoria is making her movie directorial debut with a comedy called 24-7.

The 43-year-old actress has had a lot of experience directing for television, and has worked on shows including Jane the Virgin and Black-ish, but this will be her first time bringing her directorial skills to a feature-length project.

According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, Eva will also star in the film alongside Kerry Washington, while Bridesmaids director Paul Feig has signed on to produce with Jessie Henderson through their Feigco Entertainment banner.

Sarah Rothschild has penned the script, which tells the story of a group of women accountants who group together against a similar male group in their firm in order to solve a fraud case that will save their jobs.

The project is said to be similar in style to 9 to 5, the classic 1980 female-centric workplace comedy starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton.

Eva recently wrapped filming on the movie adaptation of Nickelodeon show Dora the Explorer, in which she stars opposite Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, and Michael Pena.

She also appeared in canine comedy Dog Days and romcom Overboard earlier this year (18), while she also has a role in Jamie Foxx's indie drama All-Star Weekend, which is currently in post-production and also features Robert Downey Jr., Ken Jeong, Gerard Butler, Benicio del Toro, and Jessica Szohr.

Away from the big screen, the former Desperate Housewives star welcomed her first child in June; a son called Santiago whom she shares with husband Jose Antonio Baston. The couple married in Mexico in May 2016.