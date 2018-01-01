Tamera Mowry-Housley's niece laid to rest

Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley has bid an emotional farewell to her niece, who was killed in a California bar shooting last week (ends09Nov18).

Alaina Housley, 18, was one of the 12 people gunned down at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on 7 November (18), and on Thursday (15Nov18), she was remembered by her loved ones at her funeral.

"Today we lay you to rest sweet angel," the former Sister, Sister star posted on Instagram. "I'll miss you forever and your sweet smile. Until we meet again."

Tamera shared her tribute beside an inspirational quote, which read: "Grief never ends... but changes. It's a passage. Not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith... It is the price of love."

"This quote was sent to me by my friend David," she explained. "When I am having a challenging day, I cling to it."

The teen's memorial service was held three days after Tamera used her son Aden's sixth birthday on Monday to honour Alaina by sharing a snap of her boy with his late cousin.

"Happy 6th birthday Aden!" read the caption. "Alaina was excited to come to your birthday party. But as you said buddy, 'She lives in your heart now'. We love you."

The actress' husband, Adam Housley, shared the same photo of Aden and Alaina, writing: "As today as we celebrate his 6th birthday he says you are in his heart Alaina. We miss you so... but I know you are here and you are with him. Please be his guardian angel..."

Authorities have yet to identify the motives for the Borderline Bar & Grill massacre as the gunman, a former Marine, also turned the firearm on himself.