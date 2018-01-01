Jada Pinkett Smith shares birthday wish for Will Smith's ex

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has shared a touching birthday message for the ex-wife of her husband Will Smith, calling her a "gift" to their "blended family".

The Girls Trip star took to Instagram early on Friday (16Nov18) to post a photo of Sheree Zampino, who was married to Will from 1992 to 1995, to celebrate her 51st birthday and reflect on their long road to friendship.

"Happy Birthday @shereezampino!" Jada began. "Whew Chile (sic)! It's been a hell of a journey between us and I'm grateful!

"You have been the provider of many ego deaths and profound lessons. And through it all, I'm so happy we've found space to laugh together, cry together and share joy together within our blended family. You've been a gift. I'm wishing you the world".

Replying to the sweet post, Sheree commented, "Haaaa...! I love you lady. And I'm grateful for another year of being wiser & closer! To God be the Glory!"

The two ladies recently revisited the rocky start to their relationship in a candid chat on Jada's Red Table Talk series on Facebook in May (18), when the host grew emotional as she admitted that she had overstepped the mark when she began dating Will back in 1995.

"Here's the one thing I will say in hindsight," Jada said. "Because I didn't understand marriage, I didn't understand divorce. I will say that I probably should've fell back (sic). So, when I think back about where I was, some of my insensitivity, some of my inconsideration just in regards to you guys unwinding a marriage, and then me, trying to get in there... "

"And I was like, 'Bless her heart,'" Sheree replied.

Sheree and Will share 26-year-old Trey together, while the Men In Black star went on to have another son, Jaden, and daughter Willow with Jada, who he wed in 1997.