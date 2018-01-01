Family funeral held for Stan Lee

A small family funeral has been held for the late Stan Lee.

The Marvel comic book legend passed away at the age of 95 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday (12Nov18) after paramedics responded to his home in the Hollywood Hills following a medical emergency.

And on Friday (16Nov18), a representative for Lee's company POW! Entertainment shared the news that "a private closed ceremony" had been held.

"Stan was always adamant that he did not want a large public funeral, and as such, his family has conducted a private closed ceremony in accordance with his final wishes. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with him," they said in a statement.

However, fans will still have the chance to pay tribute to the brains behind The Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and the X-Men, as a representative from POW! Entertainment revealed they were "putting together a tribute" for the icon.

"The grandeur of Stan makes this a monumental task, and we hope to have more info in the days to come," they continued. "We look forward to joining all of Stan's fans in celebrating his extraordinary life and legacy."

Chris Evans, who portrayed Captain America on the big screen, was one of many Marvel Universe stars who paid tribute to Lee.

"There will never be another Stan Lee," he wrote on Twitter. "For decades, he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!"

Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. shared a photo of him and Lee which he captioned, "I owe it all to you... Rest In Peace Stan...," while Hugh Jackman, perhaps best known for his long-running role as Wolverine, described the writer and publisher as a "creative genius".