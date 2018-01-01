Ezra Miller: 'Art saved me'

Actor Ezra Miller is convinced he would be "dead" if it wasn't for his art.

The Justice League star, who is open to dating men and women, reveals he has suffered so much abuse over his sexuality, he may have ended his life if he didn't have his craft to turn to as an outlet.

"I've been attacked repeatedly in my life - I've been attacked by f**king bigots, man," he tells Playboy magazine. "Of course I've been in audition situations where sexuality was totally being leveraged. It's really important to acknowledge the diversity of voices who have experienced this s**t, and all genders, all capacities, all types of people. Everyone is victim to it. Everyone is a survivor of it."

"Art is the only thing that I have," he adds. "If I didn't have art, I'd be so f**king dead - so long ago, I'd be dead. I probably would have done it myself."

However, Ezra is not keen to see his alleged attackers serve any prison time because he does believe that type of punishment would work. Instead, he has a more existential view on how to curb the constant bullying and abuse.

"The way I see it, I am you, you are me, we dwell in each other, the whole world dwells in you," he says. "And anyone can heal the whole world just with parasympathetic (nervous system) magic, using their own body as a cauldron - anyone could do it, just no one has yet. That's why we're all still here 'cause no one's done it yet, so we're just waiting."