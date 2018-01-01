NEWS Jessica Chastain welcomes first child Newsdesk Share with :







Jessica Chastain has reportedly welcomed her first child.



The 41-year-old actress and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, have become parents to a daughter, who was delivered via a surrogate, according to editors at Page Six. The baby is said to be named Giulietta Passi Chastain.



Earlier this week (begs12Nov18), Jessica was spotted carrying the tot in a car seat while she walked to a paediatrician's office with Gian Luca on the Upper East Side in New York. The threesome was joined by a woman, believed to be the baby's nanny.



The Zero Dark Thirty star, who is fiercely protective of her private life, was also seen pushing a stroller in Boston last month (Oct18) while filming her upcoming movie, Eve. Her husband was later photographed carrying a car seat into a hotel with his wife and her assistant.



According to Page Six's report, the baby is about four months old, and recently joined her parents in Paris, France when Jessica made an appearance at the inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the upscale department store Galeries Lafayette.



This is the first child for Jessica and fashion executive Gian Luca, who tied the knot in June 2017 at his family's estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi, in Treviso, Italy.



A rep for the actress has yet to comment on the baby news.

