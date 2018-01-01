NEWS Ryan Phillippe denies sending Reese Witherspoon texts after alleged assault Newsdesk Share with :







Ryan Phillippe has reportedly denied he sent any text messages to ex-wife Reese Witherspoon following the alleged assault of his former girlfriend.



Model Elsie Hewitt filed a civil suit against the actor last year (17), claiming he threw her down a flight of stairs twice, while yelling, "Get the f**k out of my house...", when she tried to retrieve her items following their split.



And in June, Hewitt filed a motion to compel in a civil assault case, claiming Phillippe had refused to hand over the documents and photos she had requested, in an attempt to locate any communication the 44-year-old had with his Oscar-winning ex-wife about the alleged abuse.



However, in new court documents obtained by The Blast, Hewitt claimed that despite the Cruel Intentions star agreeing to produce all his texts, he is now claiming he never communicated with the Big Little Lies actress following the alleged assault, and has no texts in his possession.



Hewitt said in the filing: "Plaintiff can only assume that Defendant is intentionally withholding the documents because they reveal Defendant's lies."



A rep for Witherspoon, who shares daughter Ava, 19, and son Deacon, 15, with Phillippe, has yet to comment on the lawsuit.



Last month (Oct18), the judge overseeing the case had ordered Phillippe to turn over any texts with Witherspoon about Hewitt, and even sanctioned him $1,580 (£1,230) for delaying handing over his phone records.



She claimed he was abusing steroids, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms, and demanded he makes available text messages she allegedly sent him about his drinking and drug use.



The model is seeking more than $1 million (£765,000) in damages.



Phillippe has denied the allegations against him and accused Hewitt of extortion.

