Jude Law wants Woody Allen's scrapped film to be released

Jude Law wants Woody Allen's scrapped film, A Rainy Day in New York, to be released.



The British actor worked on the movie alongside Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Diego Luna, and Liev Schreiber in September 2017, however, the project was shelved amid the start of the #MeToo movement after allegations of child molestation against Woody by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow resurfaced. The filmmaker has repeatedly denied the allegations.



Yet, in spite of the backlash over A Rainy Day in New York, Jude still wants to see the feature appear in cinemas in the future.



"It's a terrible shame," he told The New York Times. "I'd love to see it. People worked really hard and put a lot in, obviously himself included."



Back in 2014, Dylan publicly claimed in an open letter to the U.S. newspaper that her father molested her as a child.



Woody, 82, has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his bitter split from ex-wife, Mia Farrow, in 1992.



Several actors who had worked with the Oscar-winning director donated their salaries in response to the resurfaced allegations last year, or claimed they would never work with him again.



But Jude was reluctant to make any promises about working with Woody in the future.



"I didn't really want to get involved, to be honest," the 45-year-old told the publication. "I just don't feel like it was my place to comment, and it's too delicate a situation. I feel like enough has been said about it. It's a private affair. (As for working with Woody again) I don't know. I'd have to consider carefully."



Back in January, Timothee pledged to donate his entire salary from the film to three organisations: Time's Up, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN.



"This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things; it has been a thrilling and, at times, enlightening education," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

