Khloe Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson as cheating scandal plays out on reality show

Khloe Kardashian slammed her boyfriend Tristan Thompson as his cheating scandal played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday night (18Nov18).

The latest episode of the U.S. reality show aired on Sunday, with the fallout from pictures of Tristan being unfaithful to his heavily pregnant other half continuing to dominate the storyline. After Khloe gave birth to daughter True, she also had to deal with Tristan's infidelity, and told sister Kim that while she was more than angry about the basketball player's betrayal, she wanted to concentrate on her new arrival.

When Kim called her to warn her that she'd described the situation with Khloe and Tristan as "f**ked up" during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a weary Khloe replied: "It is f**ked up. And he’s a complete piece of s**t. Honestly, you can feel however you want, but I’ve got other s**t to deal with right now."

Khloe went into labour shortly after Tristan's cheating was uncovered, meaning her sisters had to be in the same room as the sportsman as they rallied around her ahead of the birth. After True was safely welcomed into the world, Kim and Kourtney had a chat with Tristan - but the conversation took place off camera.

"I didn't think this conversation was going to be good on camera," Khloe explained. "I've always been very respectful that this is not Tristan's career, and having conversations like this isn't comfortable for him, on camera. He might not want to be as vulnerable as he normally would if he were in private."

However, Kim recalled what was said in the conversation later, as she said: "I told him, ‘I think you’re more remorseful because it’s affecting your job... I think he’s more embarrassed that he looks stupid, because of the public... booing him. And I think it’s more of that than anything, and I told him that.

"I think the convo was going okay at the beginning and then it got heated. I don’t know, it just kind of took a left turn. Overall, I think it was definitely necessary for us to let out how we all felt, and since he is the father of Khloe’s baby, I definitely wanted to take the time to hear what he had to say."

Khloe and Tristan are believed to still be together, although it's understood that their relationship has recently hit a rough patch.