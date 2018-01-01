Chloe Grace Moretz to make directorial debut in 2019

Chloe Grace Moretz will be making her directorial debut with a short film in 2019.

The actress made the announcement during Saturday's (17Nov18) Vulture Festival Panel alongside director Desiree Akhavan with whom she worked on one of her latest films, The Miseducation of Cameron Post. In the Q&A hosted by actress Tatum O’Neal at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Chloe revealed that she had teamed up with one of her brothers to go behind the camera.

“My brother and I are actually co-directing for the first time next year,” the 21-year-old said, as reported by IndieWire. "We’re starting small, though, with a short film. We’re not trying to bite off more than we can chew."

The Kick-Ass star has four brothers - Trevor, Colin, Brandon and Ethan - but did not specify which of her siblings she would be making her directorial debut alongside. And though she has contemplated taking the helm of her own feature for some time, working with Desiree taught her some of the intricacies behind the craft.

"You’re not just a director, you’re a conductor," she said to the 34-year-old filmmaker. "I’ve made over 60 films now and that was the first time in my career when I felt that energy on set and that amount of respect."

Chloe also recently starred in Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria, and is providing the voice of Wednesday Addams in the upcoming animated adaptation of The Addams Family, as well as the voice of Snow White in Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs. However, The Miseducation of Cameron Post marked a particularly special project for the film star.

"This is a project that gave me the ability to partner my love of my art with my activism and be able to have a socially aware, socially progressive project but in an entertaining, funny, attainable way," she smiled.