Paris Hilton's engagement is off

Paris Hilton and her latest fiance, Chris Zylka, have reportedly called it quits.



Multiple sources tell JustJared.com the couple broke off its engagement earlier this month (Nov18).



"Their relationship started to become off-kilter after about two years together," the insider tells the outlet.



"Paris will be focusing on her brand, like DJ-ing and fragrances, while Chris will get back into acting and art, like his gallery pop-ups with Banksy during Art Basel."



Chris asked Paris to be his wife at the end of 2017 during a New Year's vacation in Aspen, Colorado.



The hotel heiress recently clarified reports suggesting she had pushed back her November (18) nuptials, insisting the couple had never actually secured a date.



The 37 year old addressed the speculation, insisting there was nothing to really push back, because she and Chris realised a while ago they were too busy to wed this year.



"The 11/11 thing was never a set date," Paris told People.com. "It was just, 11/11 is something I love because I always say, '(At) 11/11, make a wish for good luck'. So Chris was like, 'Oh, let's do it on 11/11. That's such a special number for you'.



"I was like, 'Yeah, but I didn't look at my schedule'. Then this summer we were looking at our schedules and I was like, 'Oh my goodness, we are both working non-stop until like New Year's'."



"We're both just working so much and decided it would be much better just to push it to next year," she added. "With all the planning I want it to be perfect and you can't rush something like this."

