Ruby Rose put on blast by ex-girlfriend

The Veronicas star Jessica Origliasso has put her ex, Ruby Rose, on blast for reaching out on social media.

The former couple split earlier this year (18) after dating for two years, and now Jessica has moved on, she is making it clear she wants nothing to do with The Meg star.

The singer recently posted a photo of herself kissing her new partner, Kai Carlton, and Ruby took to the comments section to congratulate her ex.

"Congratulations! So happy for you both," Ruby wrote.

The post irked Origliasso, who fired back: "@rubyrose I have requested you not contact me for over 4 months now. You have been given my grace of being ignored on every other private platform, so the fact you continue to ignore this to contact me here publicly under the guise of wishing me well is continued harassment."

"That is news to me," Rose responded. "Copy that. Good vibes only."

The spat comes two weeks after Origliasso's bandmate sister Lisa tied the knot with actor Logan Huffman.

The Australian singer revealed that she and Huffman had exchanged vows on 3 November by sharing a black and white picture of the newlyweds exchanging a kiss on Instagram.

"This past weekend I got to marry the man of my dreams. In the dress of my dreams," she wrote in the caption. "@voguebridesaustralia got the first look into the most magical time of my life."

According to editors at Vogue Brides Australia, the couple tied the knot at Secrets On The Lake, a picturesque property on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

Jessica served as a bridesmaid during the ceremony.