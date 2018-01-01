Heather Locklear back in hospital following medical call

Heather Locklear sparked another police emergency on Sunday (18Nov18) when officers were called to her home following reports of a medical issue.

The 57 year old has had several run-ins with the law in 2018, and she was reportedly taken to a hospital on Sunday afternoon after her therapist determined she was having a mental breakdown, according to TMZ sources.

A representative from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department tells Page Six, "Deputies responded to a medical call at Ms. Locklear's residence yesterday afternoon. There was no crime, and we have no additional information to release."

The actress was hospitalised in June (18) after she threatened to shoot herself following a spat with her fiance, Chris Heisser. She was released days later and then arrested for attacking a paramedic.

She was hospitalised again weeks later after a reported overdose, and she spent the rest of her summer in rehab.

Her latest drama comes just weeks after the first responder the former Melrose Place actress attacked in June started legal proceedings against the star, claiming she suffered head and neck injuries that affected her work.

Paramedic Jennifer Hayn-Hiton also alleges Heather was verbally abusive towards her.

"This has taken a tremendous toll on our client and her children," Hayn-Hiton's attorney, Kevin Flahavan, told TMZ. "When Ms. Locklear went to rehab, we had hoped that she would learn about making amends to those she had harmed. We have reached out to her and she ignored us time and time again. It became apparent that Ms. Locklear wasn't going to accept responsibility for her actions on her own."

Hayn-Hiton is reportedly seeking unspecified damages for medical costs, pain and suffering and lost wages.

Locklear has yet to comment on the lawsuit, but she opened up about her addiction issues in an Instagram post after she entered rehab.

"Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down," she wrote. "Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path."