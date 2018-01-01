Audrina Patridge wins sole legal and physical custody of daughter

Audrina Patridge has been granted temporary sole legal and physical custody of her daughter with estranged husband Corey Bohan.

The 33-year-old The Hills star filed for divorce after just 10 months of marriage in September 2017, after accusing the BMX biker of hitting her during a row at their home in Irvine, California.

The former spouses have been battling over custody of their two-year-old daughter Kirra ever since Corey filed court papers seeking joint custody of the girl, weeks after reportedly agreeing to a visitation deal which gave Audrina full physical custody.

The warring exes also had a pre-nuptial contract in place, which stipulated neither Audrina nor Corey would be entitled to spousal support, but he challenged the deal, signed prior to their 2016 wedding.

According to The Blast, Audrina and Corey reached an agreement last month (Oct18) and it has now been revealed Patridge has been given sole legal and physical custody of Kirra temporarily. The exes will work with a mediator to finalise a custody schedule and determine child support details. Patride and Bohan have also agreed to keep a restraining order in place "except for the brief and peaceful exchange of the parties' daughter".

The parties, who have also agreed not to disparage each other, have worked out a schedule for the holidays.

Bohan also recently made it clear he didn't want his daughter appearing on the upcoming The Hills reboot after the reality star signed on to the project earlier this year. Last month (Oct18), he filed legal papers seeking an order forbidding himself or his ex from allowing Kirra to "appear on any reality television production without the express written consent of the other parent". It is unclear if they have reached an agreement on this issue.