Extreme morning sickness forces pregnant Amy Schumer to postpone dates

Amy Schumer has been forced off the road by doctors worried about how her stand-up comedy tour is impacting her pregnancy.

The 37-year-old comedienne scrapped a show in Dallas, Texas last week (ends19Nov18) after she was hospitalised with extreme morning sickness, but the show went on over the weekend.

Now Amy's doctors have told her to take a break as she battles hyperemesis gravidarum.

Showing off her baby bump on Instagram on Monday (19Nov18), the Trainwreck star revealed she is cancelling another three tour dates.

"Thanks to Newark and Pittsburgh, I’m so happy to be feeling better and I will be able to continue my tour...," she wrote. "However doctors orders not to travel cross country yet so I’m sorry that Seattle, Phoenix and Oakland will need to be postponed (sic). I promise to go see you guys and make up the date real soon... The rest of the tour will go on as planned! Happy Thanksgiving!"

Cancelling her show in Dallas last week, Amy wrote: "Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester.

"I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls**t! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and (my dog) Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better."