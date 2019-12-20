Rebel Wilson joins cast of Cats movie

Rebel Wilson has been cast in the upcoming Cats movie.

The feature adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical has already attracted an impressive collection of stars, including Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, and Taylor Swift.

And now the Australian actress is joining the group as the old Gumbie cat Jennyanydots; a lazy feline who, as per the original story based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, spends her days lounging in warm and sunny spots, but by night teaches the mice "knitting, crocheting and tatting" and employs the cockroaches to be her troop of helpful boy scouts.

The King's Speech director Tom Hooper is helming the project, working from a screenplay he created with Lee Hall - who also penned the script for the upcoming Elton John biopic, Rocketman.

Executives at Universal and Working Title are overseeing the picture, and Steven Spielberg, Lloyd Webber, and Angela Morrison are all serving as executive producers.

Rehearsals have already started at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, U.K. with the movie scheduled for a 20 December 2019 theatrical release.

This will not be Wilson's first foray into musical theatre, as she previously starred in a production of Guys and Dolls on London's West End in 2016. In addition to Cats, the 38-year-old will be appearing in comedies Isn't It Romantic and The Hustle next year, both of which she produced.

Wilson has a part in Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit too, a Nazi Germany satire about a young boy who longs to be part of the Hitler Youth but begins to gain a new perspective when he discovers a Jewish girl living in his attic. She'll star alongside Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Alfie Allen, and Stephen Merchant.