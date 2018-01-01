Millie Bobby Brown paints Stephen Colbert's nails during TV interview

Millie Bobby Brown painted Stephen Colbert's nails during a TV interview on Monday night (19Nov18).

The Stranger Things actress made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss becoming the youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Millie sported a UNICEF T-shirt and matching blue manicure for the chat, and at one point whipped out her teal nail polish and began to paint Stephen's nails to match hers.

"I have some beef with you, you ain't wearing blue, and I'm wearing blue. So, I'm going to have to paint your nails blue," the 14-year-old insisted. "I really good (at manicures), I actually took online courses to learn how to paint nails. I was bored."

The presenter then offered up his right hand to Millie, and quipped, "I don't want to disappoint the ladies by showing my wedding ring!"

As a Goodwill Ambassador, Millie follows in the footsteps of other celebrity ambassadors including David Beckham, Orlando Bloom, Priyanka Chopra, Ricky Martin, Liam Neeson and Shakira.

And during the chat, she spoke about her desire to use her platform to raise awareness about children's rights and issues affecting the young.

"It's a big deal. Because I'm a kid, I'm a child, it's very easy to talk about certain subjects (for) UNICEF just because I feel very passionate about it and advocating for children's rights, and making sure every child knows that they have rights," the star said.

However, Millie's interview didn't just focus on her various projects, as she also spoke about her excitement over the news that the Spice Girls - Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C, and Geri Horner - will be reuniting, without Victoria Beckham, for a tour next year.

Though Stephen pointed out that the Spice Girls have been disbanded for longer than she has been alive, the teen actress responded by noting that "age ain't nothing but a number".