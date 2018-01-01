Nicole Kidman: 'I stayed away from Harvey Weinstein'

Nicole Kidman kept her distance from disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein while working on his films, because she didn't care for his angry outbursts.

The disgraced producer is facing multiple criminal charges of sexual assault in New York and Los Angeles following a series of allegations sparked by two major 2017 exposes, which detailed his bad behaviour.

He has since been accused of harassment and assault by over 50 women. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, but released a statement apologising for the way he had treated people over the course of his career.

Nicole, who worked with Weinstein on movies including The Hours, Cold Mountain, and Lion, insists she "knew very little" about the misconduct allegations until they were made public last year, but she reveals she was still keen to keep her interactions with the producer to a minimum because he was very controlling about her publicity obligations.

"He would get angry," she tells Variety. "My recollection of Harvey was never anything other than, 'Nicole, do this'. I purposely kept my distance."

After news of the accusations against Harvey broke, Nicole offered up her support to his alleged victims.

"As I've stated before publicly, I support and applaud all women and these women who speak out against any abuse and misuse of power - be it domestic violence or sexual harassment in the workforce," Nicole previously declared in a statement issued to People.com. "We need to eradicate this behavior."

She also served as a backup singer on her husband's song Female, which was written by Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally, and Ross Copperman and inspired by the Weinstein scandal.

"It makes me cry," she told news show Extra last year (17). "(Keith) pushed everything aside (to record it). He loved the song."