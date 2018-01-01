Richie Sambora sends heartfelt support to ex-wife Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear's ex-husband Richie Sambora has come out in support of the actress after she was placed on a psychiatric hold over the weekend.

The star reportedly suffered a mental breakdown and was hospitalised on Sunday (18Nov18) after her attorney and a therapist called 911 out of concern for the former Melrose Place actress. The 57 year old was later placed in the care of doctors for 72 hours.

On Monday, Sambora, who shares daughter Ava, 21, with Locklear, shared a statement in which he offered up words of encouragement to his former wife.

"I will not waiver on always being there for Heather to see she gets the best help possible and especially Ava," he said. "I am once again very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time."

Locklear was hospitalised in June (18) after she threatened to shoot herself following a spat with her fiance, Chris Heisser. She was released days later and then arrested for attacking a paramedic.

Weeks later, she was back in the care of doctors after allegedly overdosing, and she spent the rest of her summer in rehab.

At the time, Sambora spoke to The Daily Mail about her ordeal, stating, "I will of course always be there for Heather and especially Ava. I am very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time."

Sambora and Locklear ended their 13-year marriage in 2007.

Her latest drama comes just weeks after the first responder the former Melrose Place actress allegedly attacked in June started legal proceedings against the star, claiming she suffered head and neck injuries that affected her work.

Paramedic Jennifer Hayn-Hiton also alleges Heather was verbally abusive towards her.