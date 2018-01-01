NEWS Ellen Pompeo urges Hollywood producers to jump on the diversity bus Newsdesk Share with :







Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is slamming film and TV producers for failing to hire more diverse talent.



The actress sat down for the Women in Television panel discussion in Los Angeles, alongside Gabrielle Union, Gina Rodriguez, and Emma Roberts, and shared her frustrations, noting she has taken steps to ensure she works on projects that are all-inclusive for women of colour.



"I don’t see enough colour," she shared. "I had a meeting with a director of another endorsement project that I’m doing and I said, 'When I show up on set, I would like to see the crew look like the world that I walk around in every day. And I think it’s up to all productions to make sure that your crew looks like the world we see'.



"As Caucasian people, it’s our job, it’s our task, it’s our responsibility to make sure that we speak up in every single room we walk into that this is not OK. And that we can all do better. It’s our job because we’ve created the problem."



The 49 year old also touched on the ongoing pay disparity between male and female stars.



"F**k creatively fulfilling; give me my money," she raged. "As long as they can divert our attention and lure us with the creative carrot, we don’t care about a carpet, I don’t care about a statue. I care about sending my kids to college."



Pompeo became the highest-paid actress in TV drama after fighting for a new Grey's Anatomy contract last year (17).



Union also expressed her frustration about equal pay, revealing she often feels "undervalued" on film and TV sets, explaining, "My money doesn’t match my level of contribution."



She added, "When it comes time to sell this piece of art, you’re going to have me prancing around the country and the world like a show pony, but all these other people that don’t have to do all the selling work of it are making way more, and I’m not going to get the credit. If it’s a win, it’s not going to be because of me, and if it’s a failure, it's my face that’s everywhere."

