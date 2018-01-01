Ralph Breaks the Internet set to serve up Disney's 12th Thanksgiving number one in 36 years

Disney bosses have been given an early Thanksgiving treat - their new movie Ralph Breaks the Internet looks set to rocket to the top of the North American box office with an opening $70 million (£55 million).

The sequel to 2012's Wreck-It Ralph opens on Wednesday (21Nov18) and early estimates predict the animated movie will secure Disney as the Thanksgiving king - the studio has hit the top of the holiday box office 12 times since 1982.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is also on course to beat the opening haul of its 2012 predecessor by well over $10 million (£7.8 million).

Ticket site Fandango reports that the sequel is outpacing the advance ticket sales of Disney’s previous two Thanksgiving films Coco and Moana, but they went on to make slightly more over the five-day holiday than Ralph Breaks the Internet is expected to pull in.

Meanwhile, among Thanksgiving openings in the U.S. and Canada, Ralph Breaks the Internet will likely come in fifth on the all-time list, which is led by fellow Disney film Frozen with $93.5 million (£73 million). Disney already owns the top seven Thanksgiving box office hits with films like last year's (17) Coco, Enchanted, National Treasure, Toy Story 2, A Bug’s Life, and 101 Dalmatians.

Also debuting at cinemas at the start of America's 2019 holiday season: Creed II, Robin Hood and festival hit The Favourite, starring Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone and Olivia Colman.

Yorgos Lanthimos' acclaimed movie has picked up Oscar buzz thanks to screenings at a handful of top film festivals this year. It also leads all nominations for the British Independent Film Awards, picking up nods for Best British Independent Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay among its 13 mentions.