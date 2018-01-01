NEWS Robert De Niro and wife split Newsdesk Share with :







Robert De Niro and his wife of two decades have reportedly split.



The Taxi Driver star and Grace Hightower are no longer living together, according to Page Six sources, and they will announce the break-up in the coming weeks.



De Niro hasn't been spotted at events with his wife for months, prompting speculation that the couple's relationship had hit a rocky patch.



An insider tells the outlet, "They are not living together at this time."



Another source adds, "He’s been at a few things since the very end of the summer without her - and rumour has it they are done."



The actor and Hightower, who share two kids together, tied the knot in 1997 after dating for nearly a decade.



De Niro filed for divorce from his wife two years into their marriage in 1999, but the couple quickly put their troubles to one side and the separation was called off. Five years later, the De Niros renewed their wedding vows at a ceremony in the Catskills, New York in front of celebrity friends like Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep and Ben Stiller.



He fell for Hightower in 1987 when she was working at Mr. Chow in London and he was a guest.



During her romance with and marriage to the movie star, she also tasted success as an actress, singer, philanthropist and entrepreneur, launching charity coffee brand Coffee of Rwanda in 2013.



De Niro was previously married to actress Diahnne Abbott from 1976 to 1988. The actor also shares two kids with his first wife.

