Millie Bobby Brown: 'I've been a victim of bullying'

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about her experiences with being bullied - both at school and online.

The Stranger Things star made history on Tuesday (20Nov18) when she was announced as the youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). And speaking about her reasons for wanting to get involved with the organisation in an interview with BBC News, Millie, 14, revealed she has been on the receiving end of bullying in the past.

"I've been through a lot of bullying - through school and also through cyber bullying online," Millie revealed. "And I think that's why I so excited to work with UNICEF and I'm excited to inform world leaders and people, strangers walking in the street, I'm excited to let them know that change is coming."

With UNICEF, Millie will help to raise awareness of children's rights as well as the impact of bullying and violence.

It's not the first time Millie has broached the subject of bullying. Back in June, she was forced to delete her Twitter account after a vicious cyber bullying campaign targeted her, and said during a pre-recorded speech at the MTV Movie and TV Awards just days later: "Since I know there are many young people watching this - and even for the adults, too - they could probably use the reminder that I was taught: If you don't have anything nice to say, just don't say it. There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I'm not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you."

Since taking on the role of Eleven in hit U.S. TV show Stranger Things, Millie has gone from a little-known British schoolgirl to a household name. She reprises the part in the third season of the show, which airs next year (19), and hinted at what's to come in the BBC chat.

"It's the summer of love, there's a lot of relationships and a lot of love and there's also that supernatural twist that Stranger Things adds to it," she smiled. "The slogan we are using for this season is #it's spreading' - we don't know what it is but it's spreading, you'll have to find out next year."