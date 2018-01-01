Alessandro Nivola in talks to star in The Sopranos prequel movie

Alessandro Nivola is in talks to play Dickey Moltisanti in an upcoming The Sopranos prequel movie.

The character's name was often mentioned in the hit HBO series, but the deceased uncle of Tony Soprano, played by late actor James Gandolfini, and father of Christopher Moltisanti, played by Michael Imperioli, was never seen on screen as he was murdered prior to the Golden Globe-winning drama’s timeline.

Variety has reported that the Disobedience star is currently in the midst of negotiations to feature in the film, which is titled The Many Saints of Newark and will be set in New Jersey in the 1960s during the tense conflict between African-American and Italian residents of the city - which culminated in a four-day riot in 1967, resulting in the deaths of 26 people and hundreds of injuries.

Moltisanti is described as a "charismatic but violent man" who falls in love with his father's extremely young bride. Along with Soprano’s father and Uncle Junior, he also helped turn their small gang into the New Jersey crime family that Soprano eventually heads.

Alan Taylor, who directed nine episodes of the TV series, is helming the project and working from a script penned by The Sopranos creator David Chase, who has co-written the film's script with screenwriter Lawrence Konner.

The prequel is being overseen by New Line Cinema, the studio responsible for many blockbuster successes including The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

In addition to his role in Disobedience, which he is currently starring in alongside Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, Nivola, who is married to Emily Mortimer, has had roles in Oscar-nominated films Selma and American Hustle, as well as Jurassic Park III and You Were Never Really Here.

The 46-year-old's next movies - The Red Sea Diving Resort and The Art of Self-Defense - are both currently in post-production.