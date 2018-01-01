Kim Kardashian: 'Kanye West is bothered when I post sexy pics online'

Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West is "bothered" when she posts revealing pictures of herself online.

The mother-of-three is famous for baring her figure for snaps she later shares on her social media pages. And while Kim loves exhibiting her confident side in such racy images, rapper Kanye is often less impressed by the pictures.

"You can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that," Kim said during a pre-recorded interview airing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (21Nov18).

"I was gonna ask if (pictures like) that... bothered him," Ellen said, as one such image flashed up on the screen behind them.

"Yeah, it does," Kim replied. "You know, it's like half-and-half. 'Cause, you know, he always wants me to be me and feel confident and having fun... but it also bothers him."

Kim's appearance on Ellen's TV show comes as the drama in her sister Khloe Kardashian's personal life, following her partner Tristan Thompson cheating on her when she was nine months pregnant, is airing as part of family reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The relatives have also had to deal with drama surrounding a fall out between Kourtney and Kim over their 2017 Christmas card shoot, during which some harsh words were exchanged, such as Kim labelling her sibling the "least exciting" sister to look at.

And it seems both scandals have had a lasting effect on the clan - so much so that they may not pose for their annual holiday card picture this year.

"I feel like with the drama that happened last year, we may not get a Kardashian Christmas card this year," a fan tweeted on Tuesday. "I'll be cool with a West family one tho (sic)!"

And in response, Kim wrote: "Wow reading my mind."