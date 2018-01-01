Ricky Gervais challenges Oscar chiefs to give him hosting gig

Ricky Gervais has challenged Oscar chiefs to give him free rein to insult Hollywood's great and good as the host of next year's Oscars.

The 57-year-old star bruised egos in Tinseltown as the four-time host of the Golden Globe Awards by making harsh jokes at the expense of stars including Mel Gibson, Caitlyn Jenner and Ben Affleck.

Speaking to WENN at Britain's National Book Awards on Tuesday night (20Nov18), Ricky said he'd gladly host next year's Academy Awards - but only if he can indulge his brand of edgy humour.

"If they said, like the Golden Globes said, 'You can do it and you can say what you want,' I'd do it," he explained. "Because why wouldn't you? It would be amazing - but that'll never happen."

The British funnyman added that he wouldn't want to be seen by hundreds of millions of people hosting in a style that wasn't his own - and that the chances of producers at U.S. network ABC agreeing to his terms are "slim to none".

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel has hosted the previous two ceremonies - but he has been criticised as a safe but bland choice and this year, U.S. viewing figures dipped below 20 million for the first time in a decade.

Ricky was at the book prizegiving in London to support his partner Jane Fallon, whose novel Faking Friends was up for a popular fiction award.

Jane, also 57, confessed she was glad her other half wasn't on hosting duties at the event - due to her fear he might be "insulting" to her industry pals. The Office star interjected by adding: "I'm glad I've got nothing to do tonight except drink."

Ricky wasn't able to toast his wife's success however, as she was pipped to the Popular Fiction Book of the Year award by Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine author Gail Honeyman.