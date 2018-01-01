Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's wedding officiant presiding over divorce

The judge who wed Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in France has been granted permission to preside over the former couple's divorce battle.

The former couple has been at odds over child support and visitation since Angelina filed for divorce in September, 2016, and they still can't find a solution to their problems.

Brad and Angelina are set to go to trial next month (Dec18) and, according to The Blast, the Honorable John Ouderkirk will oversee the case, which will be kept private.

He has a history with the pair, overseeing their nuptials at their French estate, Chateau Miraval, in August, 2014 and Judge Ouderkirk has been quietly working with Pitt and Jolie since the beginning of their divorce proceedings. In June (18), he ordered Angelina to help Pitt repair their six kids' relationships with their father, and according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight at the time, the actor scored quality time with five of his children over the summer. The pair's eldest son, Maddox, 16, opted out of the agreement.

"It is critical that each of (the six) children have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother," the judge's report read in June.

However, Jolie's representative blasted the reports surrounding the determination as "misleading."

"It's deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening," the representative told The Blast.

Then, in August (18), Jolie accused Pitt of failing to pay any "meaningful" child support for 18 months. Pitt's lawyers filed their response a day later, insisting their client had paid his ex over $9 million (GBP7 million), since their 2016 split.