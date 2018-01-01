Taron Egerton and his girlfriend have split

Taron Egerton has split from his girlfriend Emily Thomas after two years of dating.

The Kingsman: The Secret Service actor and his now-ex reportedly began dating in November, 2016 and they were last seen together publicly over the summer (18).

And now Taron has opened up about the break-up while discussing how he "reinvented" himself by shaving his head after wrapping production on his Elton John biopic Rocketman.

"I found it quite liberating because I just finished the Elton John thing and had this awful hair," he told the Press Association. "So, I shaved my hair (because) they had thinned it right out and given me this bald patch."

"It was very cathartic and also, not to put a downer on things, I split up with my girlfriend not long ago and it weirdly felt a bit like reinvention. It felt quite empowering to sort of change the way I look."

Taron also spoke about the end of his relationship while expressing his fears about dating following the launch of the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct and assault - the actor admitted he worries his courting could land him in trouble.

"Like a lot of people with a profile I was like, 'Holy s**t, what have I done since I was 18'," he told Radio Times. "I have just become single again and I'm not in a place where I'm thinking about dating, but when I am, it will probably affect my thinking a bit. There are certainly situations where I avoid being alone with certain people."