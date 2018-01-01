Kurt Russell: 'Playing Santa is just like portraying Elvis'

Jumping into Santa Claus' suit was a lot like playing Elvis Presley for Kurt Russell.

The movie veteran jumped at the chance to play St. Nick in new Netflix film The Christmas Chronicles because he thought it would be fun to play another iconic character.

Kurt, who tackled Presley in 1979 biopic Elvis, tells This Morning, "It was a great opportunity. In my life I've had the chance to create some characters and hopefully be memorable. I think that when you're going to play Elvis Presley, you’re playing an iconic person, so when you’re going to play Santa Claus you’re playing an iconic person.

"It was just a wonderful opportunity to get to play a character that has been around for 1,700 years. There’s not that many individuals that have that kind of history."

And Russell took the role seriously, researching the Santa myth and reading up on the legendary character.

"Santa was always a big deal in our family, he still is," the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 star explains. "As an actor, it’s not like he was a comic book character that was invented, this is a real person, so I wanted to find out as much as I could about him."

It's not the first time Kurt has tried on the Santa suit - he once dressed up as Father Christmas to thrill kids, including his young son, Wyatt, at a mall in Los Angeles.

"I got into what I thought was a good Santa mode and I was mall Santa for about an hour and a half," he laughs.

The Christmas Chronicles starts streaming on Netflix as America celebrates the start of the holiday season on Thanksgiving Day (22Nov18).