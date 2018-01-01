Hunter Killer director wanted to make sure movie submarine was all messed-up

Hunter Killer director Donovan Marsh went out of his way to make the submarine in his new action movie as messed up as possible after spending three days at sea in one.

The moviemaker quickly realised that subs which have features in Hollywood movies are much nicer than the real thing, and so he opted for authenticity, despite the risk of making film fans think his boat, captained by Gerard Butler's character, was half-finished.

"What was interesting to me is that submarines are not at all how I imagined them to be - and maybe submarine movies are to blame for that," he tells WENN.

"So often, the inside of a sub looks like a Corvette, where everything is chrome and spotless, but a real working submarine is not made for beauty. It’s a practical war machine. The Navy spares no expense in terms of the technology, but they don't care about how beautiful it looks.

"In fact, a real submarine looks and feels quite industrial. There are wires and pipes and things just nailed to the wall wherever you look, so that is what I wanted to capture, because it has a certain energy and power to it. And it’s quite surprising as well."

Marsh was given permission to film on board a real nuclear submarine, but the film's most intricate sets were built at London’s Ealing Studios, the oldest continuously working studio facility for film production in the world.

The crew painstakingly recreated the inner workings of a Virginia Class submarine, the advanced, multi-mission nuclear-powered attack sub that has become renowned for its versatility and agility, on a massive moving gimbal.