Jamie Dornan: 'I'll never sign on for another Fifty Shades-type movie'

Jamie Dornan has vowed never to sign on for another Fifty Shades of Grey-type movie, because he didn't like all the scrutiny that came with the role of brooding Christian Grey.

The actor replaced Charlie Hunnam as the star of the three movie adaptations of E.L. James' erotic book series, netting a small fortune as the leading man, but he admits he didn't enjoy everything that came with the role.

"They’re (films) perceived the way they’re perceived and critically, that’s not very favourably," the 36-year-old actor tells Vulture. "But they made a lot of money, and as studio pictures go, they’re pretty unique. To speak for myself, and I’ll speak for (co-star) Dakota (Johnson) as well, it’s another job on another set.

"I probably won’t ever take a job with this much attention and scrutiny and public opinion directed at it again. And that’s fine!

"From a practical point of view, you just move on to the next (project) and keep your head down."

But Jamie is quick to make it clear he's not ragging on The Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, adding, "It’s given us so much... It was mad, a mad thing to be involved in. It was so big in its scale and the reception, and it remains beloved to many people. As a life experience, I’m glad I could go through it. Though now, it almost feels like it didn’t happen.

"For the fans, it’s all-encompassing, spending all your time waiting for the next book or the next movie. Dakota and I kept coming in and out of it, going to promote it and do press and reimmerse yourself in the hysteria. And then you’re away from it again! It was a strange time, but without that, I don’t get to do (new film) Anthropoid, I don’t get to do (movie) A Private War."