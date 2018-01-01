Angelina Jolie to lead BBC's Christmas radio schedule with special refugee report

Angelina Jolie will guest-edit an edition of BBC Radio 4's flagship current affairs programme Today over the Christmas period.

Angelina will take charge of the morning news show on 28 December (18), when she is expected to invite on guests, including those who have fled conflict zones, to discuss the global refugee crisis and violence against women in war-torn areas of the globe.

A spokesperson for the actress tells the BBC she has already begun working with the programme's producers and that she is, "grateful for this opportunity to draw on the BBC's global expertise and network to explore practical solutions to a number of pressing issues of our time."

The 43-year-old has become one of the world's leading advocates for refugees and women facing violence in conflict zones, and since 2012 has acted as a Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Today bosses hand over the reins to a selection of guest-editors each Christmas, with Prince Harry, Yoko Ono, Damon Albarn, and Carey Mulligan among those to have led the show in past years.

Angelina previously guest-edited another Radio 4 programme, Woman's Hour, in 2016 - and during her stint she opened up about the pain of losing her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, to breast cancer in 2007.

Other highlights of the BBC's festive radio schedule announced on Thursday (22Nov18) include an hour long interview with Brigitte Bardot, which will air on New Year's Day 2019, and several shows featuring members of British band Take That, which will all air on Radio 2. Their leader Gary Barlow will host two hour-long in conversation programmes, chatting to Paul McCartney and Electric Light Orchestra rocker Jeff Lynne.

Game of Thrones stars Diana Rigg and Natalie Dormer will also team up with British acting legend Derek Jacobi for a Radio 4 adaptation of fantasy author Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology.